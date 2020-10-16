Thrustmaster’s Ferrari Race Wheel and Headset bundle now $70 off at $180

B&H is offering the Thrustmaster Ferrari Alcantara Race Wheel Controller Bundle for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250, and still fetching $225 at Amazon, today’s offer is $70 in savings or nearly 30% off as well as being the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen this particular bundle drop any lower than $225 at Amazon for comparison sake. Compatible with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows machines, this setup includes the Alcantara Ferrari racing wheel as well as an Alcantara gaming headset designed after the “real headsets used in the scuderia Ferrari paddocks.” The headset has 50mm drivers, a detachable unidirectional microphone, and is compatible with the 3.5mm jack on Xbox One wireless controllers. The controller is a 8/10-scale replica of the Ferrari 599XX EVO 30 racing wheel and features two fixed gear shift paddles, six action buttons, D-pad, and a 3-position rotary knob. Ratings are light on this bundle, but Thrustmaster makes loads of highly-rated racing wheel controllers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the headset or are just looking for a more affordable way to immerse yourself in racing experiences, check out the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel at $100 shipped. This one includes a set of pedals and a “7:10 replica of the Ferrari 458 Spider racing wheel” alongside a 4+ star rating from thousands.

While we are talking alternate controller options, be sure to check out the 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories HORI just unveiled as well as PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers. Then head over to this morning’s roundup for all of the best game deals and GameStop’s big-time Pro Days sale for more.

More Thrustmaster Ferrari Race Wheel Bundle:

With its matte black color and Alcantara headband, the T.Racing Ferrari GT Edition, inspired by the real-life Ferrari GT paddocks, is the very first Ferrari gaming headset from Thrustmaster. 8/10-scale replica of the “Ferrari 599XX EVO 30” racing wheel for complete immersion in the world of GT racing. Suitable for all games thanks to its shape and size, it’s particularly optimized for GT racing games and is a key training tool for e-Sports competitions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!