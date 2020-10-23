Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Cabinet or $399.99 shipped. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer is 20% in savings, $50 below Best Buy’s sale price, and comes within $24 of our previous mention. This is also one of the best prices to date, as well. Bringing all of the action from a galaxy far, far away to the game room, this Arcade1Up Star Wars cabinet stands nearly 5-feet tall and packs three different titles based around the Original Trilogy. There’s unique X-Wing yoke-inspired controls as well as a 17-inch color screen and plenty of retro art work to go around. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $161.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing a selection of additional Arcade1Up machine discounts. With both the same 3/4th-scale form-factor as above, as well as some smaller arcade experiences for the game room, there’s something for all retro gaming fans here even if you’re not a Star Wars fan.

But if none of those cabinets are quite scratching that classic gaming itch, Arcade1Up recently just released a new Golden Axe cabinet with five of SEGA’s best titles. Not to mention, the recent touchscreen Infinity Table for board games and more. Or to enjoy some old school arcade action on the big screen, NEOGEO Stick Pro mini console is now down to $100.

Arcade1Up Star Wars Cabinet features:

The Star Wars Home Arcade Game features the artwork from the original arcade machine on the cabinet and the included riser. The just over 5′ tall machine (slightly below 4′ without the riser) comes with a light-up marquee, full-color 17″ display and dual speakers. These features, combined with the real-feel flight yoke and control buttons allow for endless hours of gaming!

