Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Kingdom Two Crowns, Toy Of War, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. There are still some top-tier titles on sale below, including Reigns: Game of Thrones, Siege of Dragonspear, and more, but as always, there’s a fresh batch of price drops to take a look at this afternoon. Our collection is highlighted by titles such as Kingdom Two Crowns, Toy Of War, Dot Heroes III, 7Days, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We still have some great deals running on TCL’s latest Android smartphones, the Google Pixel 4a, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+. While offers on the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Clock Essential are still kicking, Home Depot is now offering up to 40% off Nest thermostats and more for today only. On the accessory side of things, this morning’s roundup has some great charging deals and be sure to check out the latest Anker Amazon sale from $10.

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep. But you don’t have to rule alone! Introducing cooperative play to Kingdom Two Crowns, monarchs can now choose between a solo experience or seek the assistance of a friend, working together locally in classic split screen while sitting next to your fellow monarch, or even across from them on opposite sides of the device in the custom mobile feature of tabletop coop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Earth Atlantis, more

FREE+ Learn More

Comment: Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be unlike any before

Learn More

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Collection debuts outerwear, boots, more that’s perfect for gifting

Learn More
$5 movies

Microsoft $5 movie sale: The Magnificent Seven, Max Payne, MacGruber, much more

Save now Learn More
Save $167

A $167 discount graces Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, now $433.50

$433.50 Learn More
Save up to 25%

Marshall’s Tufton and AirPlay 2 Uxbridge speakers are up to 25% off from $180

From $180 Learn More
60% off

Put the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi Tool in your EDC for $30 (Reg. $60+), more

$30 Learn More
Save now!

PC Gaming Deals from $75: Gigabyte AORUS 5 laptop, Zen 3 motherboards, much more

From $75 Learn More