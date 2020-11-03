All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. There are still some top-tier titles on sale below, including Reigns: Game of Thrones, Siege of Dragonspear, and more, but as always, there’s a fresh batch of price drops to take a look at this afternoon. Our collection is highlighted by titles such as Kingdom Two Crowns, Toy Of War, Dot Heroes III, 7Days, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We still have some great deals running on TCL’s latest Android smartphones, the Google Pixel 4a, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+. While offers on the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Clock Essential are still kicking, Home Depot is now offering up to 40% off Nest thermostats and more for today only. On the accessory side of things, this morning’s roundup has some great charging deals and be sure to check out the latest Anker Amazon sale from $10.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep. But you don’t have to rule alone! Introducing cooperative play to Kingdom Two Crowns, monarchs can now choose between a solo experience or seek the assistance of a friend, working together locally in classic split screen while sitting next to your fellow monarch, or even across from them on opposite sides of the device in the custom mobile feature of tabletop coop.

