Kids’ toy deals from $9.50: Green Toys, Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, more

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $25, this one has sold for closer to $20 over the last several months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This made in the USA, 100% recycled toy is a great way to keep the youngsters busy or scratch a gift off your list early. Ideal both indoors and out, there are no metal axles and external coatings the kids can hurt themselves on. It is design to encourage “motor skill development and open, imaginative play.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More Kids’ toy deals:

There are plenty of notable deals for the kids today. Strider’s balance bikes are 30% off at Amazon alongside a wide-ranging Crayola sale from $7. And be sure to check out these LEGO building kits starting from just $17

More on the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy:

This wagon is not your typical toy. We transformed recycled milk jugs into this imaginative plaything. Manufactured and assembled in the USA, it’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic milk jugs (HDPE #2 plastic) that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With no external coatings, paints or dyes, this super-safe, durable toy is good for the earth and safe and fun for little ones. It’s also packaged in recycled and recyclable materials with no plastic films or twist ties, and printed with soy ink.

