Early Black Friday game deals: Crash 4, Outer Worlds, Watch Dogs, Yoshi, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 via PSN, today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked and the best we can find. Crash is back after 20-years (since the original trilogy) in the aptly named, It’s About Time. Villains Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy return alongside new playable characters, “Ridonkulous bosses,” and a series of new abilities for Crash. Learn more in our launch coverage right here. While it might be Xbox Series X launch day, there are plenty more early Black Friday game deals down below including Watch Dogs Legion, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.

