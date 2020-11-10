Early Black Friday game deals: Crash 4, Outer Worlds, Watch Dogs, Yoshi, more

-
AmazonApps GamesActivision
Get this deal Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 via PSN, today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked and the best we can find. Crash is back after 20-years (since the original trilogy) in the aptly named, It’s About Time. Villains Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy return alongside new playable characters, “Ridonkulous bosses,” and a series of new abilities for Crash. Learn more in our launch coverage right here. While it might be Xbox Series X launch day, there are plenty more early Black Friday game deals down below including Watch Dogs Legion, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]

Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch

Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Activision

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 31%)

Learn More
Up to 33% off

Save up to 33% on RGB gaming keyboards, trackball mice, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth Atlantis, Pedometer Plus, Little Stars, more

FREE+ Learn More
25% off

Eastbay takes 20-25% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more

From $40 Learn More
Up to 40%

Milwaukee tools and more up to 40% off in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale

Shop now! Learn More
Save up to $400

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup drops to new lows from $497 (Up to $400 off)

From $497 Learn More
Reg. $20

Apple celebrates event day with wide-ranging $5 movie sale, more

$5 Learn More