Early Black Friday game deals: Crash 4, Outer Worlds, Watch Dogs, Yoshi, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 via PSN, today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked and the best we can find. Crash is back after 20-years (since the original trilogy) in the aptly named, It’s About Time. Villains Neo Cortex and Dr. N. Tropy return alongside new playable characters, “Ridonkulous bosses,” and a series of new abilities for Crash. Learn more in our launch coverage right here. While it might be Xbox Series X launch day, there are plenty more early Black Friday game deals down below including Watch Dogs Legion, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Nintendo Black Friday ad now live
- GameStop Black Friday ad now live
- PlayStation 5 launch day sales online-only next week
- PlayStation 5 Media Remote in-stock at $30
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $50 (Reg. $60)
- Transformers: Battlegrounds Switch $22.50 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target B2G1 FREE early Black Friday game sale
- Far Cry franchise Xbox sale from $3+
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Switch: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $35 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
