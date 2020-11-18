Early Black Friday game deals: Hitman 2 $15, Mafia Definitive $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 2 on PS4 for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on PSN, physical version tend to sell for around $20 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. With Hitman 3 scheduled for release on current- and previous-generation consoles in January 2021, this is a great way to catch up. Players who owned Hitman or Hitman 2 will be able to import maps, progress, and more into Hitman 3 as well. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including The Messenger, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Blasphemous, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Journey Collector’s Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

