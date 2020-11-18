Early Black Friday game deals: Hitman 2 $15, Mafia Definitive $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 2 on PS4 for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on PSN, physical version tend to sell for around $20 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. With Hitman 3 scheduled for release on current- and previous-generation consoles in January 2021, this is a great way to catch up. Players who owned Hitman or Hitman 2 will be able to import maps, progress, and more into Hitman 3 as well. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including The Messenger, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Blasphemous, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Journey Collector’s Edition, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $3 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moss $15 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $6 (Reg. $25)
- Close to the Sun$8 (Reg. $30)
- Evoland Legendary Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Division 2 Warlords of New York $20 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox Watch Dogs franchise sale from $7
- Xbox Tom Clancy franchise sale from $7.50
- Devil May Cry 5 $16 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sony PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Target B2G1 FREE early Black Friday game sale
- Bioshock Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
