Early Black Friday game deals: Hitman 2 $15, Mafia Definitive $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 2 on PS4 for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on PSN, physical version tend to sell for around $20 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. With Hitman 3 scheduled for release on current- and previous-generation consoles in January 2021, this is a great way to catch up. Players who owned Hitman or Hitman 2 will be able to import maps, progress, and more into Hitman 3 as well. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including The Messenger, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Blasphemous, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Journey Collector’s Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

