After Microsoft launched its holiday sale earlier, it’s time for the massive digital PlayStation Black Friday game sale. As expected, Sony is now offering hundreds of price drops across PSN on some of the biggest releases of the year including Watch Dogs Legion, The Last if US Part II, FIFA 21, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy VII remake, and many more. You’re looking at up to 70% off and a perfect time to score some new digital titles for your PS5 (if you managed to get one anyway) and PS4 game libraries. Head below for a closer look.

PlayStation Black Friday game sale:

With deals at up to 70% off in the PSN PlayStation Black Friday game sale, this is a great time to score some holiday pricing without leaving the house. While deals starting this weekend and next will be coming and going faster than anyone would like, these digital offers are ready and waiting for you to save, with no shipping times or titles going out of stock.

As we mentioned in our coverage of the Xbox sale, some of the titles in today’s Black Friday PSN event appeared in this morning’s roundup and are matched on Amazon in physical form, like The Last of Us Part II at $30 for example, but if you don’t mind digital versions, the PlayStation Black Friday game sale is certainly worth a quick look.

Watch out for the titles above listed as being available at the Black Friday price for both PS4 and PS5. Then head right over to our hands-on impressions of PlayStation 5. This morning saw Black Friday pricing go live on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now alongside a host of big-time game deals at Amazon.

