We’re now officially a week away from Black Friday proper and on the eve of LEGO’s VIP Weekend sale, so now it’s time to take a look at all of the best LEGO deals out there this holiday shopping season. Ranging from some of the deepest cash discounts of the year on new creations to promotional credits and limited-edition freebie kits, there are going to be plenty of ways to save. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Black Friday deals.

Best LEGO promotions this Black Friday

While LEGO isn’t known to offer waves of doorbusters, there will be plenty of ways to get in on the savings this year. As of now, LEGO has yet to give a clear indication of how its Black Friday celebration for 2020 will stack up. But going off of past years, we know that it’ll be leaning on various promotions on top of straight cash discounts to help check off customers’ holiday shopping lists. But if there’s one takeaway, it’s that you should get your LEGO VIP membership order in now before all of the deals launch.

There’s sure to be a double VIP points promotion kick off on Black Friday and carry on through Cyber Monday, giving shoppers additional cash back on their purchases. LEGO is also going to be offering a new promotional Christmas tree set on select orders, as we typically see them do every year.

And while it has yet to be announced, LEGO will almost certainly be throwing in an exclusive creation with the upcoming Colosseum build that’ll be launching on Black Friday. In past years, we’ve seen miniature versions of Batman vehicles bundled with the new kits launching during the event, so we very well could see a mini build of the Colosseum to go alongside its 9,000-piece brethren. Though including a set with a Roman minifigure and maybe even a chariot would be a nice touch, too.

Then comes the actual cash discounts, which are sure to be some of the best out there. Last year’s sale has a rotating batch of sets at 30% off, ranging from new all-time lows on Ideas kits to modular Creator Expert buildings and more. LEGO will also likely be clearing out inventory of some older sets, especially those that’ll be retired at the end of 2020.

Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers

Alongside just LEGO themselves offering discounts on its catalog of creations, expect other retailers like Amazon, Zavvi, and Walmart to get in on the savings, too. We’ve already been seeing some of the deepest price cuts of the year over the last week on various LEGO builds, and that’ll surely continue into Thanksgiving week.

While LEGO typically has some of the more notable price cuts on a handful of sets, Amazon and other retailers will be offering a more wide-ranging series of deals at 20% off or more. In fact, we’re already seeing up to 50% off some kits now at Amazon, so it’s likely the discounts will only get better next week. Expect most of the 2020 lineup of new kits to be matching or hitting new all-time lows with every theme from Star Wars and Architecture to Minecraft, City, and more getting in on the savings.

For deeper discounts on some of the more elusive creations, be sure to keep an eye out at Zavvi, as we’re likely to see all-time lows return on plenty of the more collectible kits. In the past, we’ve seen massive savings on the Technic supercar lineup, some of the larger Star Wars builds, and bundle offers, too.

LEGO VIP Weekend and beyond

Ahead of Black Friday proper, LEGO will be kicking off its annual VIP Weekend sale to entice shoppers to beat the rush on Thanksgiving week. On top of double the rewards points that customers will be able to rack up, the main perk here is the promotional kits that LEGO will be offering this time around.

You can get a closer look at the two new builds here, but LEGO will be giving away a collectible Charles Dickens Christmas Carole set in orders over $150 as well as a teal LEGO brick build when spending $200. In either case, these limited-edition kits are likely to sell out well before the 48-hour sale ends, so be sure to jump in sooner than later.

There’s also slated to be a series of price cuts on some of the more rarely-discounted LEGO sets ahead of Black Friday, as well. There’s no telling expertly which kits will be seeing cash discounts, but in previous years, we’ve seen many of its direct to consumer sets or other exclusives on sale. But just like the promotional gifts, these offers are sure to be in limited supply.

Making the most of the Black Friday LEGO deals

Across the direct LEGO pricing and sales at other retailers like Amazon, there’s going to be some overlap, giving you multiple ways to save. Aside from some of the exclusive builds we’re sure to see, odds are, if LEGO themselves are discounting a set, Amazon and Walmart will be getting in on the savings, too.

But with that being said, even if LEGO doesn’t have the deepest cash discounts, the added promotional sets and double VIP points will definitely be worth it for some shoppers. So it’s worth shopping around to see which of offers is most compelling to you. And of course, having a VIP account at LEGO means you’ll be able to get in on the cash back savings, which effectively will amount to around 10% off your future order at LEGO.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!