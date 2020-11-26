Put this highly-rated Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner under the tree for $21 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Orythia (99% positive feedback int he last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for $21.27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 or so, today’s offer is roughly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It sells for $50 direct. While it might not carry a well-known brand name, this model had better reviews than most with a 4+ star rating from over 51,000 Amazon customers. As the best-selling automotive product on Amazon, it provides a 106-watt cleaning solution for both wet and dry messes with a 16-foot power cord. It also ships with a series of attachments including three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, cleaning brush, and more. Head below for more details.

At just over $21, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another miniature car vacuum with reviews like our lead deal. In fact, the only options we can find for less come from even lesser known brands with lighter reviews, so it’s hard to recommend those over our featured deal today.

However, you will want to browse through our Dyson Black Friday roundup for some big-time price drops on the brand’s hybrid models. Or just skip the manual vacs and let a robot do the cleaning instead. We have ongoing offers on Neato’s lineup of laser-guided robotic vacuums, Roborock models, and ILIFE’s V3s Pro at just $110. Swing by our home goods and Black Friday 2020 deal hubs for even more.

More on the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner:

No more crumbs, dust or dirt! With our ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner you’ll be free of any wet or dry messes, even liquids, cigarette ashes or pet hair. Our handheld vacuum weighs only 2.4 lbs but has a high power, 106W & 8.8 amps motor and metal turbine for the ultimate suction power. The 16ft power cord connects to the car’s 12V lighter port, for maximum coverage.

