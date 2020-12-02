Each year as December descends, we begin the annual tradition of diving into the latest LEGO Advent Calendars, and 2020 is certainly no different. With 24 days of creations on tap, we’ll be going through everything day after day to showcase what’s new as we inch closer to the big day towards the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what the LEGO Star Wars and City sets have to offer in particular. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2020 – Day 2:

Star Wars – Holiday Sweater Poe Dameron

Day two of the Advent Calendar action is giving us our first minifigure from a galaxy far, far away with an exclusive character to this year’s set. As the latest version of the Sequel Trilogy’s ace pilot Poe Dameron, this figure gives the character a holiday sweater to really set the festive mood.

The all-new print gives Dameron a green sweater complete with a snowflake pattern and a fitting BB-8 decal on the front. I’m a huge fan of how this one came out, as the print is a perfect mix of Christmas and Star Wars vibes. And the exclusivity doesn’t hurt either! Poe comes with a blaster and a mug, as well. All around, another great addition to the calendar and one of the strongest starts in years from LEGO.

Poe Dameron

Duke Detain

City – Holiday Sweater Duke Detain

The minifigure focus continues into the City side of the Advent Calendars for the second day with a character out of the City Adventures series, Duke Detain. Those unfamiliar with that side of the theme will today’s gift to just be a sweater-clad police officer complete with some slick sunglasses. The figure itself is pretty solid and features an all-new torso that’s perfectly-themed for the holidays.

The dark blue sweater pairs with a snowflake pattern on all sides, with a teddy bear on the front. The minifigure is paired with a wrench as an accessory, which doesn’t really fit in with holiday or police vibes, but it’s not a bad inclusion. Maybe we’ll be getting a vehicle for him to fix in the coming days! All in all, it’s another strong day to start out the LEGO City Advent Calendar for 2020.

Make sure to check back in tomorrow, as we’ll be continuing to unbox what each day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars have in store.

Day 1:

Star Wars – A-Wing

Kicking things off this year, the first day of the LEGO action from the Star Wars side of things is focused around the iconic A-Wing starfighter. This miniature construction brings one of the year’s largest kits, the UCS A-Wing we saw back in May, to an even more compact build that’s comprised of only 19 pieces.

But even though it’s the complete opposite end of the version that preceded it, LEGO did a really great job here nailing the design and bringing this Star Wars vehicle into its smallest size yet. The part usage here is pretty notable all around, so we may very well be looking at one of the best micro builds from the entire 2020 Advent Calendar already, and it’s only the first day.

A-Wing

Ocean Exploration Barge

City – Ocean Exploration Barge

Then on the City side of things, the first day of the 2020 LEGO Advent Calendars is assembling a miniature Ocean Exploration Barge. Just like the Star Wars build for today, this one also draws inspiration from a previously-released set, bringing one of the largest City kits of the year into a 19-piece model.

The Ocean Exploration Barge may be way smaller this time around, but it still packs that signature dark blue coloring and even a working crane in the middle. I’d say that this is a pretty solid start for the City Advent Calendar and gives us a good look at what to expect from LEGO as we close out 2020.

LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

More on the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2020

Kids can wake up to a gift every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) holiday building set. Behind each of the 24 doors is a Star Wars LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable starship, vehicle or location. Also, look out for a code to unlock Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game content. Quick builds, unlimited creative fun There are 6 LEGO minifigures and 6 LEGO figures to discover.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!