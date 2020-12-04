Monoprice’s vintage-style Hybrid Tube Amplifier with Bluetooth falls to $110 shipped (Reg. $150)

Monoprice is now offering 25-watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier with Bluetooth for $109.99 shipped. that’s nearly 27% off the regular $150 price tag and the lowest we can find. This model makes use of a pair of very much visible 6N1 and two 6P1 tubes for the preamplifier stage, as well as a “25-watt class AB amplifier, for smooth, warm tube sound and enough power to drive your speakers.” On top of 32-foot Bluetooth range, connectivity here includes RCA jacks, digital optical/coaxial, and USB. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

While today’s lead deal is among the more affordable options out there for your power-hungry speakers, for a hi-fi headphone setup, consider something like the FiiO E10K USB DAC and Headphone Amplifier at $76 shipped. Carrying stellar ratings from thousands, this is a great option for hardcore pro listening headphones and features a nice portable design as well.

Head over to our home theater guide for even more home audio and entertainment gear deals including Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate One smart remote, Hisense’s Android-powered 65-inch 4K ULED TV, and much more. For more of a portable and desktop setup, don’t miss this this Amazon all-time low on the Kanto Powered Gaming Speakers and the ongoing Cyber week Amazon Echo deals.

More on the Monoprice Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier:

Hit the trifecta of sound, style, and convenience with this 25-Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amp! The tube preamp stage adds warmth and richness that solid-state circuits can’t touch, breathing new life into your digital music. The black appearance with exposed tubes gives a look of uncluttered simplicity, which looks great in any office, study, or even in the midst of the swankiest cocktail party. Featuring wired RCA, wireless Bluetooth®, digital optical and coaxial, and USB connections, this tube amplifier achieves a level of versatility and functionality that is unsurpassed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!