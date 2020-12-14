The GameStop Green Monday sale is now live with big-time deals on collectibles, games, Funko Pop, and much more. While you’ll find some of its holiday price drops throughout, this is a 1-day sale event with the most sought-after deals only lasting until midnight tonight. Some of the best PS4 and Xbox One game deals appeared in this morning’s roundup, including one of the best prices ever on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but there is plenty more on tap at GameStop today. Head below for a closer look at the GameStop Green Monday sale.

GameStop Green Monday sale

Whether you still have some gamer gifts, stocking stuffers, or Marvel fans to take care of, GameStop has loads of options starting from just a few bucks. Shipping is free on just about everything in orders over $35 with most items listed as having a chance to ship ahead of Christmas. We have listed some of our top picks from the sale below or you can browse through all of it right here.

If the GameStop Green Monday sale isn’t cutting it for your remaining gamer gift needs, dive into today’s gaming roundup for additional ideas. You’ll also want to check out this $5.50 Mario Sticker book and the Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book while they are on sale, as well as these PowerA Switch accessory offers.

More on The Child Funko Pop:

From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is The Child with Cup as a stylized Pop! vinyl bobblehead from Funko!

Mando may be busy with serious matters but The Child was hungry. Collect Pop! The Child as as the bounty for your collection of The Mandalorian.

Stylized collectible stands approximately 3.25 inches tall, perfect for any Mandalorian or Star Wars fan!

This figure is a bobblehead.

Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyl figures!

