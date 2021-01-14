Save nearly $100 on Coleman’s 10-person Dark Room Cabin Tent at $160 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Coleman Dark Room Cabin Tent for $159.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model regularly sells for closer to $259 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This deal on the 10-person Dark Room Cabin Tent will have the whole family ready for outdoor adventures this season (even if they are just in the backyard for some). It is said to block 90% of sunlight (by comparison to other Coleman tents) and reduce internal heat for a more comfortable sleep. Large enough to fit four queen-sized air beds, other features include welded weatherproof corners, reflective guy lines, a room divider for privacy, and the included carry bag. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the 10-person capacity of the lead deal is overkill for your smaller camping trips or nights out in the backyard, take a look at the best-selling Coleman Sundome Tent. It starts at $69 and comes in a number of sizes to meet your needs. While it clearly won’t provide as much space, nor will you get the Dark Room features, it will get the job done otherwise. Over 27,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating as well.

A perfect add-on for your new tent is the Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag and we are currently tracking a nice price drop you can check out right here. But you’ll also want to head over to our fashion deal hub for an outdoor apparel refresh at a discount including offers in the new UGG Boot Sale, this Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale, and much more. Be sure to browse through Amazon’s ‘New Year New You’ section as well.

More on Coleman Dark Room Cabin Tent:

Dark room technology: Blocks 90% of sunlight (vs. a comparable Coleman tent) so you can sleep in past sunrise

Reduces heat: For a more comfortable rest anytime of day

Weatherproof: Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; Included rainfly offers extra weather protection

Visibility at night: Reflective guy lines are easier to spot in the dark

Room divider: For added privacy

