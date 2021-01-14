FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50: Mario Maker 2, Yoshi, Fenyx Rising, Ori, more

The Nintendo New Year sale is now live via the eShop. Starting right now and running through until January 21, you’ll find a good selection of both first-party Nintendo titles and some top-tier indie games seeing big-time price drops via the Nintendo Switch digital marketplace. With prices starting at $6.50 here, you’ll find titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Aladdin and The Lion King, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Captain Toad, Yoshi, Mega Man, and much more. Head below for a closer look. 

Nintendo New Year sale:

For more of today’s best Switch game deals outside of the Nintendo New Year sale, head over to this morning’s roundup. We are also still tracking a series of notable PowerA Switch controller offers from $10 as well as an all-time low on HORI’s Split Pad Pro. Plus, check out these Nintendo refurbished Switch console deals while you’re at it. 

On the news side of things, Nintendo just launched its new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console, we got the New Pokémon Snap release date today, and here’s our hands-on Mario Kart Live review

More on Super Mario Maker 2:

Nintendo New Year sale: A new side-scrolling Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2 awaits in Story Mode, which contains over 100 built-in courses. And in Course Maker, a wide range of parts, tools, and more are available so you can construct your own courses. Want coin-shooting cannons? Bowser riding on a giant Goomba? Cat Mario sliding down slopes to take out an army of baddies? Go for it! You call the shots. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner to build cooperatively on a single system!

