The Nintendo New Year sale is now live via the eShop. Starting right now and running through until January 21, you’ll find a good selection of both first-party Nintendo titles and some top-tier indie games seeing big-time price drops via the Nintendo Switch digital marketplace. With prices starting at $6.50 here, you’ll find titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Aladdin and The Lion King, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Captain Toad, Yoshi, Mega Man, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo New Year sale:

(Update 1/15 4:50 p.m.): We have spotted a number of additional eShop deals outside of the Nintendo New Year sale, all of which have been added to the list below. You’ll also find the FREE multiplayer-only version of NAMCO MUSEUM as well.

More on Super Mario Maker 2:

Nintendo New Year sale: A new side-scrolling Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2 awaits in Story Mode, which contains over 100 built-in courses. And in Course Maker, a wide range of parts, tools, and more are available so you can construct your own courses. Want coin-shooting cannons? Bowser riding on a giant Goomba? Cat Mario sliding down slopes to take out an army of baddies? Go for it! You call the shots. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner to build cooperatively on a single system!

