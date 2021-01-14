FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Quell Memento, Z.O.N.A, Day by Day PRO, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals. PowerA’s Android/Project xCloud MOGA Controller is still on sale and we saw Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 hit its best price ever this morning, but for now we turn our attention to Google Play and the day’s most notable price drops on apps. Highlights of today’s collection fall to titles like Quell Memento+, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, Day by Day Organizer PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of the best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S20 at a new all-time low and $260 in savings. That deal now joins ongoing handset offers on Google’s flagship Pixel 5, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+. Alongside an offer on LG’s TONE Free Earbuds, today we spotted a notable deal on Google’s latest Pixel Buds as well. On the accessory side of things, WD’s 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD is on sale as well as this Google Fit-ready Etekcity Smart Scale, but you’ll want to browse through this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. 

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Dead Cells Bundle $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Quell Memento+:

Forget the world. Fall in love with this enchanting zen puzzler. Set within an old abandoned house, the player restores order to the jumbled memories of the last occupant, and in doing so embarks on a haunting journey of self-discovery and reflection…Over 140 cunningly crafted puzzles! Over 20 secret bonus levels! Hidden collectibles to discover!

