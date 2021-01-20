All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. While we are still tracking some great deals on the popular Affinity image manipulation software, not to mention this morning’s M1-powered MacBook Pro offer, for now we turn our attention to today’s fresh new App Store price drops. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Harvey’s New Eyes, World Title Boxing Manager, Cosmic Frontline AR, Fenix for Twitter, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Paper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weather Gods: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Basic!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B Computer: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $9 (Reg. $40)

Mac: The Pillars of the Earth: $9 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Deponia: The Complete Journey: $9 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Bulb Boy: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $4 (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: LE02 | AudioKit Retro Piano: $4 (Reg. $100)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

More on Agent A puzzle in disguise:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

