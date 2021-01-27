FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman’s Toast-Air countertop oven air fryer combo falls to $90 (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 $90

The official Best buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, and closer to $136 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $60 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This multi-fiction toaster oven feature several cooking modes include air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm. It has an adjustable temperature range (200- to 450-degrees) alongside a 6-slice or 20-liter interior that is as good for quickly heating up leftovers as it is at air frying the side dishes. But you can just as well cook an entire 5.5-pound chicken in there with all of the required accessories included. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you have already got an air fryer or are just looking for a basic toaster oven to avoid using your main range from time-to-time, consider this Black+Decker Toaster Oven. It comes in at $43 shipped with solid ratings from over 7,700 Amazon customers. It is smaller than our lead deal, but can still cook up to 9-inches of pizza or four slices of bread and will save you some cash in the process. 

First things first, be sure to go take a look at the new Target Superbowl Collection that has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for kitchenware discounts including the Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker, this $20 rotating steel waffle maker, and simplehuman’s 21.1-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Toaster Oven:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions. 

