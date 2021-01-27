Chefman’s Toast-Air countertop oven air fryer combo falls to $90 (Reg. $150)

The official Best buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, and closer to $136 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $60 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This multi-fiction toaster oven feature several cooking modes include air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm. It has an adjustable temperature range (200- to 450-degrees) alongside a 6-slice or 20-liter interior that is as good for quickly heating up leftovers as it is at air frying the side dishes. But you can just as well cook an entire 5.5-pound chicken in there with all of the required accessories included. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you have already got an air fryer or are just looking for a basic toaster oven to avoid using your main range from time-to-time, consider this Black+Decker Toaster Oven. It comes in at $43 shipped with solid ratings from over 7,700 Amazon customers. It is smaller than our lead deal, but can still cook up to 9-inches of pizza or four slices of bread and will save you some cash in the process.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Toaster Oven:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions.

