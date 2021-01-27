FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier now down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

-
Home Goodswootwinix
Reg. $50+ $34

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix L100 Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $60, this model sells for $50 at Amazon right now where it has never dropped below $40 or so. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. With up to 40-hours of runtime, this model can provide up to 1-gallon of continuous mist to make your living or work space more comfortable during dryer months. Along with the included and optional pre-soaked aroma pads, it also has various mist settings and an adjustable nighttime glow light built-in. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Today’s offer is among the most affordable options out there right now, but if its’ just your immediate space that needs some extra humidity, take a look at this 500ml portable mini humidifier at $18 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and is nearly half the price of today’s lead deal. 

While we are talking air quality, be sure to take a look at today’s Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector deal, which has the highly-rated option down at a new Amazon all-time low. That’s on top of deals on the brand’s Wave smart home monitoring solutions from $64, this Germ Guardian UV HEPA Air Purifier, and our ongoing offer on TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier

More on the Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier:

  • Up to 40 Hour Runtime: Provides you with a continuous output of mist (1 Gallon)
  • Included Pre-Soaked Aroma Pads: Choose between lavender or eucalyptus for relaxing aromatherapy
  • Adjustable Mist Level and Direction: Choose one of five levels of mist to create the perfect mist of your choice
  • Adjustable Nighttime Glow: Ensure a good night’s sleep with the lighting level of your choice (100%-50%-20%-Off)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

winix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen bri...
Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day re...
Amazon will ship Furinno’s Abbott Desk to your do...
Bring home a 6-qt. Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker...
Cook four waffles at once with Bella’s rotating s...
Sun Joe Electric Power Cleaner drops to $60 with its po...
Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro is $1,1...
New Amazon all-time on Miracle-Gro’s Indoor Growi...
Show More Comments

Related

$14 off

Fight dry air: TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier runs for 60-hours at $46

$46 Learn More
Reg. $140+

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector hits Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $140+)

$99 Learn More
Save 25%

Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks from $13 (Save up to 25%)

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $70

NERF’s Rival Artemis XVII blasts 30 rounds at 100 feet/second, now $30 (60% off)

$30 Learn More
37% off

Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon

$18 Learn More

Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more

From $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Learn More
Save 22%

Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch at $14 (Save 22%)

$14 Learn More