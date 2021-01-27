Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier now down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix L100 Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $60, this model sells for $50 at Amazon right now where it has never dropped below $40 or so. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. With up to 40-hours of runtime, this model can provide up to 1-gallon of continuous mist to make your living or work space more comfortable during dryer months. Along with the included and optional pre-soaked aroma pads, it also has various mist settings and an adjustable nighttime glow light built-in. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer is among the most affordable options out there right now, but if its’ just your immediate space that needs some extra humidity, take a look at this 500ml portable mini humidifier at $18 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and is nearly half the price of today’s lead deal.

While we are talking air quality, be sure to take a look at today’s Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector deal, which has the highly-rated option down at a new Amazon all-time low. That’s on top of deals on the brand’s Wave smart home monitoring solutions from $64, this Germ Guardian UV HEPA Air Purifier, and our ongoing offer on TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier.

More on the Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier:

Up to 40 Hour Runtime: Provides you with a continuous output of mist (1 Gallon)

Included Pre-Soaked Aroma Pads: Choose between lavender or eucalyptus for relaxing aromatherapy

Adjustable Mist Level and Direction: Choose one of five levels of mist to create the perfect mist of your choice

Adjustable Nighttime Glow: Ensure a good night’s sleep with the lighting level of your choice (100%-50%-20%-Off)

