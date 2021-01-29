FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score an extra Nintendo refurbished Switch Dock for $45 shipped

Nintendo is now offering the refurbished Switch Dock for $39.99 plus $5 shipping. While this is essentially the regular price for Nintendo’s refurbished Switch Docks, the listing isn’t often in-stock. For comparison’s sake, the Nintendo Switch Dock bundle sells for $80 at GameStop. Basically the same dock that ships with the Switch console, scoring an extra one allows you to have multiple docking stations to charge and to bring your games to the big screen in additional locations. Head below for more details and refurbishment information. 

While you will need to provide your own AC adapter and HDMI cable here, it is still a notable offer for folks looking to double up their big screen Switch setups. Most folks have extra HDMI cables laying around and even purchasing the first-party AC adapter leaves you with a total well-under the $80 bundle mentioned above. 

Along with Nintendo’s in-house 90-day warranty, “it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.”

More on the Nintendo Switch Dock:

This is the dock that is included with each Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch dock allows the user to display Nintendo Switch game play on the television. This item is to add an additional dock to easily move the Nintendo Switch between multiple televisions. AC Adapter and HDMI cable needed for complete set up. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.

