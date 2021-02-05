We are now tracking up to 25% off official Disney jewelry for Valentine’s Day. If you have a special someone in your life that also loves the Magic Kingdom, today’s sale might be just what you’re after. Along with straight up official Disney pieces, you’ll also find some of its more popular crossover jewelry on sale as well including Disney x Pandora, Alex and Ani pieces, and Baublebar options. The deals start from under $12 and you’ll find even more details below.

While today’s official Disney jewelry sale is great for some Valentine’s Day gifts, it is also a great time to scoop some pieces for the kids, and well anyone that might love some Disney crossover bling. As we mentioned above, the deals start from just below $12 and you’ll receive free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Official Disney jewelry sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the official Disney jewelry sale right here for even more discounts on Pandora charms, Alex and Ani pieces, plus much more.

But if it’s your adorable little monster in need of some sweet new Disney gear, head over to the ongoing baby clothing and toys sale from under $4. Just be sure to check out the new LEGO Mickey and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches, these Disney iPhone 12 cases, and the NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster.

More on the Minnie Mouse Bangle by Alex and Ani:

Minnie will top your wrist list with this playful bangle by Alex and Ani. Featuring a classic Minnie charm, accented with a red enamel skirt, this fully adjustable bracelet is available in an antiqued silvertone finish. Plus ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” ”Recycle,” and Patent Number tags.

