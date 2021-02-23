FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Gunslugs Rogue Tactics, My Geography, more

It is now time for Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll want to swing by our Apple deal hub for all of today’s best hardware offers, but for now it’s on to the app price drops. While much of yesterday’s best offers are still live down below, alongside the ongoing Dr. Seuss iOS app sale, today’s highlights include titles like Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, Charger Play, My Geography, The Last Roman Village, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blaze: Browser & File Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Charger Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Endless Adventure RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Military Money: Pay & Pension: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Diagrams: $20 (Reg. $23)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, AC Origins Deluxe $14, more

Parallels Desktop 16 + 10 Mac apps from $50: 1Password, more ($780+ value)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Typic – Text on Photos: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Solar System 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Calculator HD Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Calculator Pro Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Gunslugs Rogue Tactics:

What can you expect from the game: A mix between action-platformer and stealth (sneaking around). With procedurally generated environments and missions, no two games will be the same! (+ does have an option to disable randomness if you prefer in settings). The idea is that you are free to tackle this game in the way you like: Sneak around and take your time to take down the enemies? you can do that! Prefer to rush through the game guns blazing? You’re THAT good? Well go for it!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, ...
Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on...
PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions now under $28 with...
Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Element...
Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capco...
Best Android app deals of the day: Slayaway Camp, 4K Ca...
Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next mont...
Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch now dow...
