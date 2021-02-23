Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, AC Origins Deluxe $14, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO DC Super-Villains on Nintendo Switch for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s LEGO game sale. Regularly $25, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the Black Friday Amazon price and the lowest we can find. Set inside of an open-world experience within the DC universe, this one has players create and play as an all-new super villain. “It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of earth’s new wannabe superheroes.” Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on LEGO titles as well as Assassin’s Creed Origins, Daemon X Machina, Shenmue 3, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50
- PSN ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 games
- February PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Or the Deluxe Edition for $14
- Shenmue 3 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $15 (Reg. $20+)
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles $17 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO City Undercover $17 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Best Buy LEGO Switch game sale from $17
- Daemon X Machina $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Switch $28.50 (Reg. $50)
- Hitman 3 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $28 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus FREE PS5 upgrades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY (PS4) $20 (Reg. $40)
- For PS Plus members only
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. up to $70)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
