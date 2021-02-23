Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, AC Origins Deluxe $14, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO DC Super-Villains on Nintendo Switch for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s LEGO game sale. Regularly $25, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the Black Friday Amazon price and the lowest we can find. Set inside of an open-world experience within the DC universe, this one has players create and play as an all-new super villain. “It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of earth’s new wannabe superheroes.” Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on LEGO titles as well as Assassin’s Creed Origins, Daemon X Machina, Shenmue 3, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next month

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on Switch March 19

Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today! Smash Bros., new games, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!