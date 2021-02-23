Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ kit at just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25.50)

Amazon is now offering the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25.50 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked in the last year or so at Amazon. It’s price does tend to jump around a little bit, so grab it now before it shoots back up to $25+. A perfect addition to your spring/summer grilling kit, this 8.3- by 4.4-inch press is made of cast iron and is pre-seasoned with “100% kosher, non-GMO flaxseed oil.” Great for everything from burgers and bacon to paninis and much more, it also features a cool-touch wood handle and can “cut cooking time by about half for thin meats.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it is slightly smaller in length, you could save some cash by going with the Norpro Cast Iron Bacon Press instead. It comes in at $9 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

We are still tracking a notable deal on Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer, just be sure to dive into the ongoing Jim Beam cast iron grilling gear sale with loads of options starting from $15 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household essentials including Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off, these Amazon Basics bulbs, the Quest Chocolate Protein Cookies, and much more.

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press:

Improves your grilling Cuts cooking time by about half for thin meats and bacon from 8 to 4 minutes

Better performance Screw-removable cool-touch wood handle Texturized bottom to avoid sliding and movement Measures 8 3 x 4 4 and weighs 2 15 lbs

One of the best grill accessories Transfers and retains heat evenly Use it for flattening bacon and squeezing fat from meats Preheat using indirect heat for faster cooking and sizzling

Ready-to-use Seasoning 100% Non-GMO Flaxseed Oil Does not contain PTFE and PFOAs that can be harmful to your health Flaxseed oil is a vegetable oil

