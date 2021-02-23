FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ kit at just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25.50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsVictoria
$13

Amazon is now offering the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25.50 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked in the last year or so at Amazon. It’s price does tend to jump around a little bit, so grab it now before it shoots back up to $25+. A perfect addition to your spring/summer grilling kit, this 8.3- by 4.4-inch press is made of cast iron and is pre-seasoned with “100% kosher, non-GMO flaxseed oil.” Great for everything from burgers and bacon to paninis and much more, it also features a cool-touch wood handle and can “cut cooking time by about half for thin meats.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While it is slightly smaller in length, you could save some cash by going with the Norpro Cast Iron Bacon Press instead. It comes in at $9 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,700 Amazon customers. 

We are still tracking a notable deal on Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer, just be sure to dive into the ongoing Jim Beam cast iron grilling gear sale with loads of options starting from $15 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household essentials including Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off, these Amazon Basics bulbs, the Quest Chocolate Protein Cookies, and much more. 

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press:

  • Improves your grilling Cuts cooking time by about half for thin meats and bacon from 8 to 4 minutes
  • Better performance Screw-removable cool-touch wood handle Texturized bottom to avoid sliding and movement Measures 8 3 x 4 4 and weighs 2 15 lbs
  • One of the best grill accessories Transfers and retains heat evenly Use it for flattening bacon and squeezing fat from meats Preheat using indirect heat for faster cooking and sizzling
  • Ready-to-use Seasoning 100% Non-GMO Flaxseed Oil Does not contain PTFE and PFOAs that can be harmful to your health Flaxseed oil is a vegetable oil

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Victoria

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme...
Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upg...
Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off toda...
iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand f...
Take to the skies and capture everything with this 2.7K...
Save as much as $300 on WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS wit...
Less than $10 Prime shipped will score Amazon’s P...
Bring some live plants into your home office from $16 i...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% off today with deals from $15 Prime shipped

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Add these Mario Diorama Play Sets to your collection from under $18 (Reg. up to $30)

$18 Learn More
#1 best-seller

Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife hits lowest price in months at $12

$12 Learn More
$129 off

Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upgrade your patio at $371

$371 Learn More
All-time low

Save $375 on OnePlus 8T Android smartphones with BOGO 50% off promotion

$375 off Learn More
65% off

Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off today with deals starting from $50 shipped

From $50 Learn More

Lenovo unveils 39.7-inch Thunderbolt 4 monitor with 2500R curvature, USB-C hub, more

Learn More
Save 20%

iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand falls to $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More