Blue’s Blackout Yeti USB Mic sees rare price drop today, now $101.50 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti USB Condenser Microphone (Blackout colorway) for $101.34 shipped. Regularly $130, like it currently goes for direct from Blue and at Best Buy, today’s deal is 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon on the black model in over a year. We did see the other colors drop down to $90 in the middle of last year, but this is easily one of the best listings we have tracked on the Blackout in quite some time. Siting atop our list of the best podcasting/streaming mics out there, this one produces “clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Skype calls and music.” It has four pickup patterns to accommodate various recording scenarios, on-board audio controls for volume, pattern selection, muting, and mic gain, as well as a 2-year manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 24,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic at under $49 shipped. This one also made our list of the best options out there and will provide a similar experience for half the price. While it’s not going to sound quite as professional, when it comes to streaming and podcasting, the difference will be negligible for most listeners. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

Looking for something even more casual? We also still have this all-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle with tripod down at $24 Prime shipped as well deals on the new JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup from $40. Just be sure to check out our hands on reviews for the Movo UM700 USB model and the portable Tula hybrid recorder while you’re at it.

More on the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic:

Custom three-capsule array: Produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Skype calls and music

Four pickup patterns: cardioid, Omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns offer incredible flexibility, allowing you to record in ways that would normally require multiple microphones

Onboard audio controls: Studio controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and microphone gain put you in charge of every level of the recording and streaming process

