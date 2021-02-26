FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Bravely Default II $50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $30 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the MSRP and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked outside of limited Black Friday deals. After last night’s big-time announcement, we know PS4 versions of the game can be upgraded to PlayStation 5 for FREE when the of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update hits later this year. You can get more details and check out the trailer for the upcoming Yuffie episode right hereNote: The FF VII remake will be a FREE PS Plus game next month, but is not eligible for FREE PS5 upgrades. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Bravely Default II, Collection of Mana, Cuphead, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Assassin’s Creed titles, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

