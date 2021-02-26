Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Bravely Default II $50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $30 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the MSRP and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked outside of limited Black Friday deals. After last night’s big-time announcement, we know PS4 versions of the game can be upgraded to PlayStation 5 for FREE when the of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update hits later this year. You can get more details and check out the trailer for the upcoming Yuffie episode right here. Note: The FF VII remake will be a FREE PS Plus game next month, but is not eligible for FREE PS5 upgrades. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Bravely Default II, Collection of Mana, Cuphead, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Assassin’s Creed titles, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50
- February PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Bravely Default II Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $24 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed franchise sale at up to 70% off
- Plus physical standard Valhalla version for $35
- Cloudpunk PSN $16 (Reg. $25)
- Hyper Light Drifter PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- Return of the Obra Dinn PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Undertale PSN $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation PSN indies sale up to 75% off
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $36 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue digital $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Daemon X Machina $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Hitman 3 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more
PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year
Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6
Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table
Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today
Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’
Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next month
Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!