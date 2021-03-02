FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mackie CR3-X Studio Monitor Speakers now down to $80 for the pair (Reg. $100)

BuyDig is now offering the Mackie CR3-X 3-inch Creative Reference Multimedia Studio Monitors for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100 and now on sale for $90 at Amazon, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, $10 below our previous deal price and the best we can find. This is the lowest price we have tracked on either the blue or green model as well. A particularly affordable production-style monitor setup, these are a great option for smaller home studios/video editing suites or just for better audio at your desktop in general. Featuring 3-inch woofers and 50-watts “of clean, articulate stereo sound,” they come with everything (including the cables) you need to get started. Inputs offered here include 1/4-inch guitar jacks, 1/8-inch audio, and those RCA connectors. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you’re not overly picky with your audio, there are more affordable desktop speakers out there. The USB-powered Amazon Basics Computer Speakers sell for $18 Prime shipped, and while they won’t provide the high-quality audio reproduction found on today’s lead deal, they are also a fraction of the price and carry 4+ star ratings from over 7,000 customers. 

Just make sure you dive into our previous Mackie CR-X speaker roundup for additional models on sale starting from $95 as well. We are also tracking a series of notable Bluetooth speakers right now including the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 and the brand’s GO + Play model, as well as a series of options in the latest Bose outlet sale. Hit up our Bluetooth speaker deal hub for even more. 

More on the Mackie CR3-X 3-inch Studio Monitors:

CR Series Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors offer studio-quality sound with cosmetics that compliment any desk whether you’re making music, creating content, or just relaxing to your favorite tunes. CR3-X 3″ monitors feature a sleek design with a brushed-metal panel and distinct outline. Convenient front panel headphone out and volume control make daily use easy. Flexible rear panel inputs include balanced 1/4″ TRS, 1/8″ Stereo, and RCA. 

