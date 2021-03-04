Refresh your setup with LG 4K gaming monitors, UltraWides, more from $200

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27QN600-B 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $226.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from the usual $280 going rate, you’re saving nearly 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set back in December and marking the best we’ve seen since. Centered around a 27-inch 1440p panel, this LG monitor delivers 99% coverage of the sRGB color space to make it a great workstation upgrade for creative tasks and the like. It also packs FreeSync support to double as a gaming-capable option, as well. DisplayPort connectivity and two HDMI ports round out the notable features. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more LG monitor discounts from $200.

Other notable LG monitor deals:

Earlier today we saw a collection of Razer accessories go on sale from $30 including some of its latest mice, headsets, and other peripherals at up to 35% off. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide today including this Logitech G PRO gaming sale from $50. Then don’t forget to check out all of the details on the new RX 6700 XT graphics card from AMD.

LG 27-inch 1440p Monitor features:

Whether you’re being entertained or creating professional content, the 27QN600-B 27″ 16:9 FreeSync QHD IPS Monitor from LG is ready for almost any task. This 27″ monitor supports a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and features an IPS (In-Plane Switching) HDR10 panel that shows 16.7 million colors covering 99% of the sRGB spectrum for vivid and realistic colors.

