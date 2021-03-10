FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score today’s Wired magazine deals from just $4/yr. (Reg. up to $60) + more from under $6

DiscountMags has now kicked off its mid-week sale with a particularly solid Wired Magazine deal. That, along with Popular mechanics, TV Guide, and more are now starting from just $4 per year. Shipping is free on everything every month and there no sales tax or auto renewal fees to worry about here like there is at Amazon. This is a great time to refresh your subscriptions or jump in for the very first time. Head below for more details. 

As per usual, these mid-week offers are slightly undercutting the usual weekend sales, leaving today’s Wired Magazine deal at $7.99 shipped for 2-years. That’s just $4 per year, $1 below our usual deal mentions, and the best we can find. Regularly as much as $30 per year, this one is currently on sale for $5 per year at Amazon, for comparison’s sake. Wired is a great magazine for tech enthusiasts of all sorts, covering “topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet.”

Browse through the rest of the mid-week DiscountMags deals right here, then head over to our Media guide for even more entertainment deals. Those include offers on 3-months of Tidal HiFi, a 4-month Peacock subscription,  Apple Music for FREE (new subscribers), and loads of classic movies to just $5

More on today’s Wired magazine deal:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just...
Apple discounts selection of classic movies to just $5,...
Watch The Office + more NBC hits with a 4-month Peacock...
Stream six months of Apple Music for FREE if you’...
Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for ...
Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale: Eddie Mur...
Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Str...
Bon Appetit magazine, Reader’s Digest, more now s...
