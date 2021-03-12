Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering The Outer Worlds on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy has both the Xbox and PlayStation copy on sale for the same price. And the Nintendo Switch edition is currently listed at $29.99 (still $60 on the eShop). The Outer Worlds is a Fallout-Like experience set on a series fictional galactic outposts. The single-player first-person sci-fi RPG sets off as “you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth.” We also just got details on the final DLC expansion, a murder mystery of sorts known as “Murder on Eridanos” and you can get all of the details on that right here. Down below you’ll still find some hangover Mario Day deals, FIFA 21, Borderlands Legendary Collection, BioShock Infinite Complete, BioShock: The Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Nintendo Switch refurbs now $246.50 (Orig. $299)
- PlayStation Plus from $28.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- FIFA 21 PS4/PS5 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Arms 3 $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Prequels & Sequels sale up to 75% off
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $40+)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos
Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more
Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies
New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!