Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering The Outer Worlds on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy has both the Xbox and PlayStation copy on sale for the same price. And the Nintendo Switch edition is currently listed at $29.99 (still $60 on the eShop). The Outer Worlds is a Fallout-Like experience set on a series fictional galactic outposts. The single-player first-person sci-fi RPG sets off as “you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth.” We also just got details on the final DLC expansion, a murder mystery of sorts known as “Murder on Eridanos” and you can get all of the details on that right here. Down below you’ll still find some hangover Mario Day deals, FIFA 21, Borderlands Legendary Collection, BioShock Infinite Complete, BioShock: The Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

