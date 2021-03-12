FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering The Outer Worlds on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy has both the Xbox and PlayStation copy on sale for the same price. And the Nintendo Switch edition is currently listed at $29.99 (still $60 on the eShop). The Outer Worlds is a Fallout-Like experience set on a series fictional galactic outposts. The single-player first-person sci-fi RPG sets off as “you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth.” We also just got details on the final DLC expansion, a murder mystery of sorts known as “Murder on Eridanos” and you can get all of the details on that right here. Down below you’ll still find some hangover Mario Day deals, FIFA 21, Borderlands Legendary Collection, BioShock Infinite Complete, BioShock: The Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (...
Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapis...
All-time lows return on elago's new MagSafe Charging ...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $...
Bring Chefman's Toast-Air Convection Air Fryer co...
Save $70 on Keurig's K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker wit...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
