DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s “Fresh Cut” sale with a series of big-time magazine price drops. GQ, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Wired, and much more are on tap from $4.80 per year. Everything in the sale ships free, includes absolutely no sales tax, and will never auto-renewed on you like they do at Amazon in many cases. Head below for all of the details.

This weekend’s magazine price drops:

One standout, among the many, in this weekend’s magazine price drops is 1-year of GQ for $4.80 shipped every month. This one can go for as much as $25 per year, is currently listed at $10 on Amazon, and is now slightly below our usual weekend pricing. This deal, like the rest of them in this weekend’s sale, can be used to extend an existing subscription or to jump in for the very first time. Here’s more details on what to expect from GQ:

Men enjoy reading about the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends, so you’ll love delving into GQ magazine to get your fix. Each issue provides something for every man, from sports to photos of models, so you can enjoy reading all about the current world.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here. While it’s hard to go wrong with any of this weekend’s magazine price drops, you’ll want to watch out for the Wired offer. It is certainly a great price at $4.80, but you can score two-years for $8 in the Deals of the Week sale right here.

Explore our latest reading list right here for some new ideas, our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021, and be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies. Then head right over to our media guide for additional entertainment offers including Apple’s latest weekend movie sale, this deal on 4-month Peacock subscriptions, and much more.

More on GQ Magazine:

GQ magazine offers tips on fine food and drinks, so you can show off your knowledge the next time you head out to a restaurant or bar with a date, and the advice on fashion and grooming will have you looking good. With columns dedicated to answering questions about sex, style, and more, you’ll be ahead of the game in the world of romance. If you enjoy sports, the revealing sports profiles are sure to be up your alley. The profiles of athletes give you insider information on the most popular players in sports today, so you can know everything about your favorites.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!