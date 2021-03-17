Streamline your office for $19 with this articulating monitor mount

Amazon is offering the QualGear 3-Way Articulating Single Monitor Desk Mount for $18.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. With a little bit of effort, this monitor mount can help give your desk a more modern and minimalistic appearance. Instead of a bulky stand, all you’ll see is a streamlined pole that sleekly upholds your display. Cable clips take charge of messy cords to level up the look of your office space. This unit supports 360-degree rotation, 180-degree swivel, and 45-degree tilt to help deliver the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When mounting your monitor, there’s a good chance you’ll leave some smudges behind. Thankfully you can invest some of today’s savings in a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your display can look just about as clean as when you purchased it.

While you’re at it, why not consider adding this industrial desk lamp to your home office at under $29? It offers up two 2.1-amp USB ports and an AC outlet, all of which are bound to come in handy. Other notable deals include Amazon’s 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station at $67.50 and Lenovo’s fold-flat Aluminum MacBook Stand for $20. Forfeit Lenovo branding and you can grab this aluminum stand for just $7 Prime shipped.

QualGear 3-Way Articulating Single Monitor Desk Mount features:

360 Degree rotation, 180 Degree swivel, and 45 Degree tilting for any viewing perspective

Freely adjusting height for an optimal ergonomic position

Both grommet and desk clamp mounting Available

Cable clips keep cables organized and protected

This is an aftermarket of generic part

