Learn to play and save over $140 on KORG’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano at $359

Adorama is now offering the KORG B2 88-Key Digital Piano for $359 shipped. Regularly $500 at Adorama and over on Amazon, this is a $141 price drop and the lowest total we can find. A great option for folks not looking to fork out a fortune for an acoustic piano, this one looks as nice in the music room as it does in the living room. You’re looking at 88 weighted hammer action keys to simulate the real thing alongside 12 different built-in tones ranging from pristine piano sounds to organs and more. It also has built-in speakers and USB audio/MIDI to connect with your Mac/iPhone. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you rather a keyboard that can handle split duties — a place to learn to play and something portable that can control your computer recoding software — consider something smaller and more affordable. This Alesis Qmini – Portable 32 Key USB MIDI Keyboard Controller is a great little option that comes in at $59 shipped on Amazon. This one gives just enough space to stretch your fingers out a bit but still compact enough to go where you need it to. For something in this category with a full 88-key setup, check out the M-Audio Keystation 88 MK3 at $229 instead.

All of you music makers will want to swing by our deal post Novation Launchpad Grid Controllers, which are now seeing up to $40 price drops. Just make sure you dive into our ongoing Logic Pro Live Loops Launchpad diary while you’re at it.

And if you’re looking for a new machine to run your music software on, Logic Pro or otherwise, our Apple deal hub is where you need to be. We have big-time price drops on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, the latest MacBook Air, and ongoing MacBook Pro offers.

More on the KORG B2 88-Key Digital Piano:

The B2 is a new generation of digital piano from KORG focused on accessibility and ease of use. Perfect as a first piano for a new player, we’ve paid special attention to the experience of playing a real piano. B2 is packed with carefully selected sounds, starting with legendary grand pianos from around the world. Software and a variety of connectors come standard for a truly modern piano experience.

