Relax by the pool with this refurb. IPX8 waterproof Kindle Paperwhite from $70

Amazon is offering its certified refurbished waterproof Kindle Paperwhite 8GB for $69.99 shipped, or the 32GB for $89.99. Typically running for $110, today’s $40 discount marks a new all-time low. Tested and certified to work and look exactly as new, this version of the widely loved eBook reader is the lightest, most compact one yet. Now IPX8 waterproof, you can dive into your favorite summer reads even in direct sunlight thanks to the 300 ppi glare-free display. No annoying blue light, no headaches, no worry. The battery will last you weeks at a time, and its equipped with Audible so you can take your stories wherever you go. This #1 best-selling eBook reader is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 and is backed by a 1-year warranty. See below for more.

To keep your Kindle Paperwhite safe and scratch-free for all the adventures to come, check out this case from Moko for $12.99. With magnetic closure and durable faux-leather backing, this sleek case comes in a wide variety of styles and colors, (but only the black matches today’s low price.) But if you want to show off a bit of vintage flare, this KleverCase model comes in gothic Grimoire, Advanced Potion Making, Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, and more for $29.95 shipped.

For even more flashy mobile accessories, you can up your smartphone photography game with this 3-in-1 lens kit for $12. Or save on even more great reads with a $4 1-year subscription to Forbes magazine. And don’t miss out on today’s other notable deals, like the Lululemon spring sale, HP’s 14-inch Chromebook for just $230, or TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar down to $249.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours

The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story

