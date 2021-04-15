FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Kingdom Two Crowns, Stellarium PLUS, Bad North, more

We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. All of the best deals on hardware can be found right here, and make sure you lay some eyes on this voice-activated auto-Transforming Android Optimus Prime bot, then come right back for all of today’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include Kingdom Two Crowns, GPS Speed Pro, Stellarium Mobile PLUS, SiNKR 2, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone, a notable promotion on the Moto G8, and today’s up to $300 price drop on the 128GB OnePlus 8 5G UW unlocked Android Smartphone. Alongside this afternoon’s Fossil wearable flash sale at 70% off, we also have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro down at $165 for today only. Check out this HP Chromebook offer, then dive in to today’s Gold Box Anker sale from $11, these Android TV deals from $480, and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $19, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy $10, Bastion $3, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown.

