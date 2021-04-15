We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in to one handy list for you. After seeing a notable price on Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet this morning, alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub, we are now tracking quite a notable batch of discounted apps and games via its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Kingdom: New Lands, The Inner World 2, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Bridge Constructor Portal, and much more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns‬:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown.

