Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Bridge Constructor Portal, more

We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in to one handy list for you. After seeing a notable price on Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet this morning, alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub, we are now tracking quite a notable batch of discounted apps and games via its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Kingdom: New Lands, The Inner World 2, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Bridge Constructor Portal, and much more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $19, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy $10, Bastion $3, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns‬:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown.

