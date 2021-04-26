FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Last Remnant, RFS Real Flight Simulator, more

It is now time to gather all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals to kick the week off. Alongside all of today’s best Android hardware offers, we are tracking some solid offers on apps this afternoon including a Square Enix RPG, flight simulators, classic dungeon crawlers, tower defense, and much more. Highlights include titles like THE LAST REMNANT Remastered, Peace, Death!, RFS – Real Flight Simulator, Dokuro, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB back down at its lowest price ever as well as big-time price drops on the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup with deals from $250. Alongside today’s up to 50% price drop on Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand, we are also tracking Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch at nearly $100 off as well as Fossil’s always-on hybrid smartwatch and the ongoing TicWatch spring sale. Before you dive into today’s fresh batch of Anker Amazon discounts from $16 and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup, check out these offers on Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV and Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $20, Persona 5 Strikers $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The Last Remnant:

Last released in 2008, The Last Remnant captured the hearts and minds of gamers with its enthralling story, countless characters and intricate battle system. Now this cult classic RPG is back with a Remastered version and is coming to Android with even more beautiful graphics, enhanced via an updated game engine. The full game is included in your initial purchase and there are no additional purchases necessary.

