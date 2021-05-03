Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Xbox Controller with Chroma lighting now $80 (Reg. $120)

As the Razer deals continue today, Microsoft is now offering the brand’s Wolverine Tournament Edition Gaming Controller for Xbox at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently marked down to $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one was initially released for Xbox One and PC as a hardcore tournament-ready gamepad, and is currently listed as compatible Xbox Series X/S via Best Buy. But it’s probably smart to expect somewhat stunted functionality on Microsoft’s latest consoles. Otherwise, you’re looking at four re-mappable triggers/bumpers, Razer’s Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and a rapid fire switch for getting the edge against competition. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X sells for $100 shipped at Amazon right now. For something even more affordable though, take a look at the latest PowerA Xbox Series X gamepads for $35 shipped. You won’t get the tournament-ready features here, but it will save you a small fortune and there’s loads of color/styles to choose from. Learn more about these Series X/S gamepads in our launch coverage.

But if it’s the PC rig that needs some upgrades, head right over to this morning’s Razer roundup for deep price drops on keyboards, mice, and more starting from $8.

We also have great deal on the Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset at just over $25, loads of Star Wars Day game deals, and details on the Xbox games now available on Android.

More on the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition:

Master your gaming domain with the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller for Xbox One. It’s designed with comfort in mind, thanks to streamlined ergonomics. And with Razer Chroma lighting effects, you can show off your style in 16.8 million stunning colors. Keep control at your fingertips with four extra multi-function buttons, all remappable with Razer Synapse for Xbox. And for rapid-fire speed, activate Hair Trigger Mode for an instant competitive edge.

