DEWALT’s 20V MAX cordless drill/driver kit sees new low at $99 shipped (Save $60)

-
AmazonDewaltTools
$60 off $99

CPO Outlets (91% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 shipped. This $60 savings is among the first we’ve tracked on Amazon, marking a new all-time low price. As part of DEWALT’s Atomic Compact series, the 20V MAX Cordless Drill is only 6-inches front-to-back, and weighs under two and a half pounds. It’s designed to fit into tight spaces for tough-to-reach jobs, but it still packs quite a punch. The two-speed brushless motor maxes out at 1650 RPM, with up to 340 UWO of power. The complete kit comes with the drill, two lithium ion batteries, a charging station, and convenient carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 19,000 DIYers. Head below for more.

To make sure you’ve got the right tools for the job, you can also opt for the #1 best-selling option, which includes a 45-piece screwdriving set for $18 more. Or, consider adding DEWALT’s 21-piece titatnium drill bit set for $30. Coated with titanium to last and backed by a name you can trust, this set is not only an Amazon Confirmed Fit for the 20V MAX cordless drill, but a #1 best-seller too. It’s rated 4.8/5 stars from over 13,000 customers.

We’ve seen a barrel of killer DIY and home goods deals today, from Milwaukee’s M12 underhood LED light for 25% off to these basic shelf/closet brackets for $2.50 each. But for some summer fun that doesn’t keep you hunkered in the garage, check out these Coleman coolers, tents, and more at up to 22% off, plus a mini Bella Pro Smokeless Grill down to $30, and a staggering $596 off Autel’s 6K Evo II Pro Quadcopter.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:

This Brushless Compact Cordless Power Drill/Driver Kit includes two 20V MAX* Lithium Ion batteries, charger, and carrying bag. It is only 6.3 inch front to back, but its high-performance brushless motor delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO). The LED provides optimum illumination in dark spaces. The handle is ergonomically designed for increased comfort, balance, and easier tool control. It also has a removable belt hook. This cordless drill with battery and charger is backed by a 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

