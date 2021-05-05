We are now ready to gather all of today’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Deals on Motorola’s latest handsets are now joined by Pixel XL offers in our hardware deal hub, as well as the Razer Junglecat Android Game Controller, but for now it’s time to deal with the software side of things. Highlights of today’s collection include some Annapurna gems like Donut County, Florence, and Gorogoa as well as Mystic Vale, Meganoid, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Before you dive into all of today’s best Android hardware offers, check out our exclusive deal on Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL cases at 50% off right here. Alongside ongoing deals on Google Pixel 4 XL, we spotted the previous-generation Google Pixel 3 XL at its lowest price of the year this morning as well as a nice price drop on LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone. While there are still plenty of notable Google smart home deals live for Mother’s Day, be sure to scope out the price drop we have on its Nest Cam Outdoor 2-pack at 37% off. Then dig into today’s best smartphone accessories offers right here for all things charging, audio, and more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Donut County:

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes. When BK falls into one of his own holes, he’s confronted by his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are all stuck 999 feet underground… and they demand answers!

