WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive adds 2TB of USB 3.0 storage to your Xbox at $75 (Amazon low)

Amazon currently offers the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One at $74.99 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings as well as a new all-time low. Geared towards gamers, this desktop hard drive is a great way to expand your storage pool to keep up with your ever-growing collection of digital titles. With 2TB of storage, its SuperSpeed USB 3.0 connectivity will pair with your Xbox One to deliver up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds. You’re also getting a month subscription to Game Pass, as well. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who don’t have quite as expansive of a digital games catalog can save even more by opting for the 1TB capacity instead. You’re still looking at the same USB 3.0 connectivity and Xbox One-centered design, just with half of the storage as the lead deal at a more affordable $70 price tag.

But if it’s storage for your desktop gaming rig instead, we’re seeing a notable price cut on this SK hynix internal NVMe 1TB SSD, as well. This one has dropped to one of the lowest prices to date, delivering up to 3.5GB/s transfer speeds at a $118 price tag. Then go for more ways to fill up your new hard drive with games, swing by this morning’s roundup of all of the best deals on Xbox experiences right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. It’s a top-tier external HDD in capacities 2TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

