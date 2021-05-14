FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Relax those aching muscles, Homech Deep Tissue Massage Gun now $68 (Reg. $110+)

Reg. $110+ $68

Today only, Woot is offering the Homech Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager for $67.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model sells for between $85 and $120 at Amazon with today’s offer being the best we can find and at least 20% below the next best listing. Whether it’s relaxing tense muscles after a workout or just to relieve tension and stress, this model makes use of a “high-torque” brushless motor for up to 3200 RPMs of massaging pressure. It ships with six different massage heads to target various areas of the body as well as a 2600mAh battery that can run for up to 5-hours at a time. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The Flyby F1Pro variant is great alternative that comes in at $60 on Amazon with solid 4+ star ratings. But to save even more, consider the highly-rated Cotsoco 6-Speed Massage Gun at $30 shipped. This one carries solid reviews from over 3,700 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as versatile and will only run for 3-hours at a time, but that should be more than long enough for casual users and the like. 

Check out the Theragun percussive therapy guns with Apple Health integration, then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more. You’ll find deals on tumblers, this Weider Pro Weight Bench Kit, and plenty of workout equipment from $64, just to name a few. And remember to go take a look at the new Star Wars Stanley water bottles and travel mugs while you’re at it. 

More on the Homech Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager:

Relax tired muscles, improve circulation and relieve tension and stress, with the Homech massage gun. Tailor-make your treatment, depending on your physical needs, by choosing from one of the 20 speed settings and 6 massage heads. Weighing only 1.5lbs, you can enjoy powerful percussion therapy wherever you go. Lightweight & Powerful: Weighs only 1.5lb and comes with a storage bag so you can carry it to the gym or the office to relieve muscle pain and improve mobility wherever you need. 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

