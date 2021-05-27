FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Mindcell, LayerPaint HD, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Be sure to swing by our Android deal hub for plenty of notable deals on handsets, some Memorial Day price drops, and much more. But for now let’s turn our attention to the day’s best deals on games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like Muse Dash, Mindcell, LayerPaint HD, a series of kids’ apps, RPGs, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside a host of ongoing handset offers, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Memorial day pricing on OnePlus 8T at $180 off. While Google Nest Hub Max deals are still alive and well, we are now tracking a solid price drop on HP’s 11-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low. Samsung wireless charging pad offers are now joined by the brand’s 10000mAh 25W Power Bank at $40 and these ongoing deals on Qi-ready UV sanitizers. This morning brought with it a batch of new Anker Amazon offers starting from $13 that now sit alongside all of our other smartphone accessory deals right here

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, RE3 $20, God of War $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Muse Dash:

You’re destined to be our Master! What? You don’t have nimble fingers? Meow~ Don’t be too modest So, don’t worry! If you do not excel in playing action games, you can still overcome the difficulties by dancing to the music! Choose your favorite beauty to go through the romantic backdrop. Now let’s get started with our journey to wipe out all the adorkable monsters!!!

