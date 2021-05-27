Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, RE3 $20, God of War $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox, PS5, and PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $60 but more typically hovering around $40 as of late, this is one of the lowest totals we have tracked don the latest Assassin’s Creed title. This one takes games from Norway to the kingdoms of England and beyond as the latest DLC drop also brings the shores of Ireland into the mix. Epic raid battles, building out your new settlement and the ability to “relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings as you dual-wield powerful weapons” are the real highlights here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Demon’s Souls, Resident Evil 3, The Nioh Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Tune in for today’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal
- NEW June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched on Xbox via GameStop
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $28+)
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Catherine: Full Body$25 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox $16 ($40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Control Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 50% off
- Xbox Saints Row Franchise Sale up to 80% off
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
