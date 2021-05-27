FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, RE3 $20, God of War $10, more

Reg. $40+ $30

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox, PS5, and PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $60 but more typically hovering around $40 as of late, this is one of the lowest totals we have tracked don the latest Assassin’s Creed title. This one takes games from Norway to the kingdoms of England and beyond as the latest DLC drop also brings the shores of Ireland into the mix. Epic raid battles, building out your new settlement and the ability to “relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings as you dual-wield powerful weapons” are the real highlights here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Demon’s Souls, Resident Evil 3, The Nioh Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

