FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, The Lonely Hacker, Sunnytrack, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to cap off the work week with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. The Memorial Day sales are now in full swing with huge price drops on fashion, Android gear, and other tech, just to name a few, and you can find it all right here. But for now we are talking a quick break to roundup all of the best Android game and app deals of the day. Highlights include titles like Sheltered, The Lonely Hacker, The Escapists 2, Worms 2, Sunnytrack, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside Memorial Day pricing on OnePlus 8T, this morning we spotted Nokia’s new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphone at a new Amazon low of $200. These Google Nest Hub Max are still live and now sit alongside today’s new price drop on Google’s latest Pixel Buds at $119. Over in our fitness tracker guide you’ll also find today’s deals on Fitbit Versa 3 and other models from $100 and with up 33% in savings. Check out this deal on Anker’s PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories roundup, then go dive into some of the best Memorial Day deals including the wide ranging Best Buy event, this Ray-Ban sale, the adidas holiday promotion, and more

Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, Sonic Mania $10, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Sheltered:

As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end. Resources are scarce though, with barely enough to cling desperately to life for another day you’re already faced with a monumental choice. Who will you send to venture out into the vast unforgiving wasteland?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Brutal ...
Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, S...
Nokia’s new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphon...
Get award-winning long form writing app Scrivener 3 for...
Go claim Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Sto...
OnePlus 8T sees Memorial Day discount to new low of $56...
Watch today’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay rev...
Add the PlayStation Back Button to your collection at t...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $70

X Rocker’s Falcon Gaming Chair has integrated speakers, a subwoofer, more: $115 (Save $70)

$115 Learn More

Are you Looney for Nike’s new Space Jam “Hare Force 1” sneakers?

Learn More

Five new Diesel watches launch over the next week; pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring HomeKit to the front door with Kwikset’s Premise Smart Lock at $160 (Save 20%)

$160 Learn More

New Nintendo Switch Pro quickly appears on Amazon ahead of supposed September release

Learn More
HomeKit support

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p feeds at $135

$135 Learn More
Amazon low

This aluminum MacBook stand is fully-adjustable and comes in black: $23.50 (Amazon low)

$23.50 Learn More