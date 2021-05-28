We are now ready to cap off the work week with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. The Memorial Day sales are now in full swing with huge price drops on fashion, Android gear, and other tech, just to name a few, and you can find it all right here. But for now we are talking a quick break to roundup all of the best Android game and app deals of the day. Highlights include titles like Sheltered, The Lonely Hacker, The Escapists 2, Worms 2, Sunnytrack, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside Memorial Day pricing on OnePlus 8T, this morning we spotted Nokia’s new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphone at a new Amazon low of $200. These Google Nest Hub Max are still live and now sit alongside today’s new price drop on Google’s latest Pixel Buds at $119. Over in our fitness tracker guide you’ll also find today’s deals on Fitbit Versa 3 and other models from $100 and with up 33% in savings. Check out this deal on Anker’s PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories roundup, then go dive into some of the best Memorial Day deals including the wide ranging Best Buy event, this Ray-Ban sale, the adidas holiday promotion, and more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Sheltered:

As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end. Resources are scarce though, with barely enough to cling desperately to life for another day you’re already faced with a monumental choice. Who will you send to venture out into the vast unforgiving wasteland?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!