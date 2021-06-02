Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $9 (Save 40%), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 7.5W Qi Charging Stand for $8.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, marks the best price we’ve seen in well over a year and beats our previous mention by $3. Seneo’s Qi charging stand provides an upright design that’ll refuel your smartphone while still being able to keep an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day. It packs a 7.5W output for iPhones, while other handsets and earbuds can be topped off at 5W. Over 965 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the yesterday:

Vertical and horizontal charging: Seneo wireless charing stand charges your phones both vertically and horizontally with perfect angle for your eyes, great for phone Face ID, watching movies, texting messages, making phone calls hands-free, live chatting and anything else you may do at office or home without interruption during the whole charging process. Upgraded USB Tye C cable design: Featuring upgraded USB-C connector and 3.3ft /1.2M USB-C to USB-A charge cable (included) providing a more stable faster and safer charging than traditional Micro USB cable. Preventing port damage and extending the life expectancy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!