Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $22 (Save 26%), more

Runbingchan (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for $21.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best price to date. This MagSafe-compatible car mount from CHOETECH will refuel your iPhone 12 series devices at 7.5W charging speeds. Its features an air vent design as well as an adjustable swivel mount for getting just the right viewing angle to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like. As a #1 new release, over 2,290 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the yesterday:

The magnetic mag-safe phone car mount only just for your Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Developed to charge your iPhone 12 series 30% faster than standard wireless car chargers. It takes less than 3.5H fully charging from 0 to 100%. Twist-lock design is a unique feature of this car mount charger. Insert the mount into the air vent, lock it in and it won’t fall out! Our car mount charger comes with powerful magnets that ensure your smartphone stays in place even during emergency breaks. Just place your iPhone 12 against the MagSafe car mount, it will auto-lock aligned with the charging coil to max magnetic fast charging and more stable charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!