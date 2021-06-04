DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with some deep deals on everything from GQ magazine and Vogue to Architectural Digest, Men’s and Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, and much more. As per usual, these are some of the best prices we have tracked with just about everything (especially the most popular titles) at the lowest we can find. With everything priced at $4.80 per year, this is a perfect time to refresh your subscriptions at a discount and you can also send any title in your cart to a separate address with a gift note should you choose to do so. Head below for more details.

While it’s hard to go wrong with everything in the sale listed at below $5 a year, one standout here is GQ magazine at $4.80 per year. You’ll receive free shipping every month, no sales tax, and absolutely never need to worry about DiscountMags auto-renewing your subscription at full price. While it can fetch as much as $25 per year, this one currently fetches more than double on Amazon at $10 with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. “Culture-defining” covers, storytelling, elevated style tips, captivating photography, and more is just the tip of the iceberg here.

Just make sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s magazine sale for additional offers spread across just about every genre, from sports and fashion to cooking, fitness, design, and more.

More on the GQ Magazine:

GQ is the flagship of men’s fashion and style. To be GQ is to be forward-looking, progressive and cutting-edge. GQ is home to some of the most elevated and respected in photography, design, reporting and writing in the men’s space. GQ fosters a community where readers gather to be inspired and exchange ideas around style, creativity and culture. As masculinity evolves and men’s fashion has moved to the center of the global pop-culture conversation, GQ’s authority has never been broader or stronger. Subscribe to GQ and become a part of this forward-looking, progressive and cutting-edge community; you’re not going to want to miss out.

