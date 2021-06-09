FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling men’s slim RFID wallet hits all-time low at $20 Prime shipped (35% off)

-
35% off $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, InterGoods US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the best-selling TRAVANDO Men’s Slim Wallet with Money Clip for $19.95 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $30, this is more than 35% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This bifold-style wallet features RFID blocking to keep your data safe as well as an integrated money clip and 11 pockets with a handy notch to make it easy to push your cards out. Designed in Germany, it measures out at 4.5- x 3.1- x 0.6-inches and is an Amazon best-seller. Rated 4+ stars from over 40,000 customers. More details below. 

Sitting just below today’s lead deal on Amazon’s best-seller list is the Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Leather Wallet. It sells for $13 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 54,000 Amazon customers to make for a perfect, lower-cost alternative to today’s TRAVANDO. This one is a little but smaller but features much of the same amenities as today’s lead deal. 

Be sure to check out the new Twelve South iPhone 12 leather BookBook wallet cases as well as the latest MagSafe wallet models from OtterBox. The head over to our fashion deal hub for today’s Gold Box Citizen watch sale, today’s Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Sale, this Backcountry event, and a sweet deal on Nike’s popular Air Max sneakers, among many others

More on the TRAVANDO Men’s Slim Wallet:

  • Travando’s Wallet offers 11 card pockets The slim wallet is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills etc.. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily
  • Tested by an independent German quality control institute. Our wallets block the 13.56 MHz band and protect against data theft by RFID scanners

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Mar...
meross 2-in-1 HomeKit Dual Smart Plugs hit all-time low...
Samsung Galaxy S21+ delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display ...
Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, New Balance, more up to 5...
Clean and charge your phone in this Samsung Qi UV sanit...
Keurig’s K-Elite Coffee Maker with iced settings ...
Amazon dads and grads Citizen watch sale from $53.50: S...
Callaway, PGA Tour, more from just $10 during Golf Appa...
