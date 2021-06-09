Amazon’s best-selling men’s slim RFID wallet hits all-time low at $20 Prime shipped (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, InterGoods US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the best-selling TRAVANDO Men’s Slim Wallet with Money Clip for $19.95 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $30, this is more than 35% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This bifold-style wallet features RFID blocking to keep your data safe as well as an integrated money clip and 11 pockets with a handy notch to make it easy to push your cards out. Designed in Germany, it measures out at 4.5- x 3.1- x 0.6-inches and is an Amazon best-seller. Rated 4+ stars from over 40,000 customers. More details below.

Sitting just below today’s lead deal on Amazon’s best-seller list is the Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Leather Wallet. It sells for $13 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 54,000 Amazon customers to make for a perfect, lower-cost alternative to today’s TRAVANDO. This one is a little but smaller but features much of the same amenities as today’s lead deal.

Travando’s Wallet offers 11 card pockets The slim wallet is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills etc.. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily

Tested by an independent German quality control institute. Our wallets block the 13.56 MHz band and protect against data theft by RFID scanners

