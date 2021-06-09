It is now time to take a look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. You won’t want to miss these ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 deals, but we also spotted notable price drops on Apple’s latest iPad Air as well as the official MagSafe iPhone 12 charger today as well. But for now, it’s on to today’s app deals including titles such as About Love and Hate 2, Shadow Of Death, HUJI FILTER, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at this morning’s complete list of Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: vivacut – pro video editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PlayTally: Apple Music Stats: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sir Questionnaire: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2020: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Pitch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Attack TD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: CodeRunner 4: $15 (Reg. $20)

More on About Love and Hate 2:

Never press the red button. Everybody knows that. By some mishap, HATE’s kid trips the red button and disappears immediately. And thus LOVE and HATE set off again, this time to find the careless child. Stay calm, think, and train your grey cells. With the power of LOVE and the energy of HATE, you steer the two main characters through airy heights, dark castles and endless expanses. Look forward to a reunion with LOVE, HATE, and of course the OTHER ONES.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!